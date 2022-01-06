Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi leads moment of silence for Jan. 6 attack, Dick Cheney attends with daughter

Pelosi honors the 'defenders of our democracy' in tribute one year after Capitol attack

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
close
Questions on congressional security continue a year after the January 6 riot Video

Questions on congressional security continue a year after the January 6 riot

Fox News' Chad Pergram says the toxicity on Capitol Hill has risen to a higher level in the wake of the January 6 riot and discusses safety measures that have since been implemented.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., honored the "defenders of democracy" who ensured Congress resumed its work following the Jan. 6 attack

Pelosi paid tribute to law enforcement officers, staff and others who made possible the peaceful transfer of power despite the attack by a mob seeking to stop President Biden's electoral win certification. 

"Because of them, Congress was able to defeat the insurrection," Pelosi said before leading a moment of silence on the House floor one year after the riot.

The House is out of session, so the chamber was not full, aside from some Democratic lawmakers. The only two Republicans spotted by reporters were Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and her father, Dick Cheney.

WHAT THE JAN. 6 HOUSE COMMITTEE HAS BEEN UP TO: BY THE NUMBERS

The former vice president was asked about how he thinks GOP leadership today has responded to the Jan. 6 attack. 

"It's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years," Dick Cheney told reporters.

President Joe Biden arrives with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Jan. 6, 2022, to mark one year since the riot at the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden arrives with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Jan. 6, 2022, to mark one year since the riot at the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

Asked whether he was disappointed with the way Republicans have treated his daughter, Liz, he responded: "My daughter can take care of herself."

BIDEN IN JAN. 6 SPEECH SHARPLY CRITICIZES TRUMP AS SPREADING 'WEB OF LIES,' STOKING RIOT

Liz Cheney was voted out of her House GOP leadership post after supporting former President Trump's impeachment for the Jan. 6 attack and continually calling on him to be held accountable. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are the only two Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack.

Pelosi vetoed two picks of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which prompted him to boycott the committee altogether. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are leading a series of events Thursday, one year after the attack. 

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report. 

More from Politics