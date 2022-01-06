Pelosi leads moment of silence for Jan. 6 attack, Dick Cheney attends with daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., honored the "defenders of democracy" who ensured Congress resumed its work following the Jan. 6 attack.

Pelosi paid tribute to law enforcement officers, staff and others who made possible the peaceful transfer of power despite the attack by a mob seeking to stop President Biden's electoral win certification.

"Because of them, Congress was able to defeat the insurrection," Pelosi said before leading a moment of silence on the House floor one year after the riot.

The House is out of session, so the chamber was not full, aside from some Democratic lawmakers. The only two Republicans spotted by reporters were Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and her father, Dick Cheney.

The former vice president was asked about how he thinks GOP leadership today has responded to the Jan. 6 attack.

"It's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years," Dick Cheney told reporters.

Asked whether he was disappointed with the way Republicans have treated his daughter, Liz, he responded: "My daughter can take care of herself."

Liz Cheney was voted out of her House GOP leadership post after supporting former President Trump's impeachment for the Jan. 6 attack and continually calling on him to be held accountable. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are the only two Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack.

Pelosi vetoed two picks of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which prompted him to boycott the committee altogether.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are leading a series of events Thursday, one year after the attack.

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.