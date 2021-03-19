Pelosi says Marjorie Taylor Greene expulsion not endorsed by top Dems

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not backed by Democratic leadership.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced the resolution Friday to expel the Georgia Republican from Congress over her past controversial social media postings that already prompted her removal from committees.

"Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves in the way they do," Pelosi said during a news conference. "What Mr. Gomez did is his own view and that is not a leadership position."

Greene has come under scrutiny for past social media she’s "liked," including one that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove Pelosi.

Nearly a third of the Democratic caucus, 72 House members, endorsed Gomez’s resolution.

Greene already lost two committee assignments in February after Democrats voted her out for past social media postings.

Gomez said he took "no joy" in bringing forward the resolution but "any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled."

Greene said Friday that she’d been locked out of her personal Twitter account for an unspecified violation of the platform’s rules. Her account was due to be restored Friday at 12:45 p.m.

Gomez authored a "privileged" resolution, which means it could come up for a vote at any time. He'd need not only widespread Democratic votes but also some GOP support to remove Greene since a two-thirds supermajority is required to expel a member of Congress.

Greene said Gomez’s resolution was part of Democrats’ "war on women."

She likened it to the ongoing election challenge in Iowa, where the House is weighing whether to undo the victory for Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who won her race by just six votes.

"There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican women!" Greene said in a statement to Fox News. "Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the American people who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. This is a continuation of the House Democrats’ war on women!"

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.