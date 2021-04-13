Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday issued the formal invitation for Biden to speak.

"Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that "Help Is On The Way," Pelosi said in the letter. "Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!"

"In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," she added.

The White House has yet to formally respond to the invitation, though it can be assumed the date was agreed upon mutally with Democratic leaders.

