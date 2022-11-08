Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi claims Biden not a drag on Democrats in midterms interview: 'I have no complaint'

By Tyler Olson , Kelly Phares | Fox News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview before the midterm elections claimed President Biden wasn't a "drag" on Democrats, even as they faced economic and political headwinds to hold onto power in Washington, D.C.

"Has he been a drag for Democrats this year?" PBS anchor Betsy Woodruff asked Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview that aired shortly before polls closed Tuesday. 

"No, no, not at all. He has been a great president," Pelosi responded. "He has not received the respect and the appreciation, whether we are talking about lowering the cost of prescription drugs and protecting Social Security, Medicare, whether we're talking about ten million jobs created under his presidency."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told PBS Tuesday she does not think President Biden was a drag on Democrats.  (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Woodruff also asked Pelosi if she is satisfied with the White House's messaging on Democrats' policy accomplishments, something many Democrats have criticized.  

"I have no complaint whatsoever about the White House and what they have done," Pelosi said.  

The speaker's comments came as Republicans were favored to take back the House, while the U.S. Senate was considered a toss-up. 

    President Biden's approval ratings were low ahead of the midterm elections, which were widely considered difficult for Democrats to win.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is happy with how President Biden's White House has touted Democrats' legislative accomplishments. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democrats were concerned about how some demographics, particularly Hispanics, were reacting to their party's focus amid high inflation and issues with crime and immigration. 

"This is an angry electorate trying to send a direct message to the White House that they've had enough and want to go a different direction," Democratic strategist Colin Strother told Fox News Digital Tuesday. Strother is a former longtime aide to Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who's been highly critical of Biden at times. Strother no longer works for the congressman. 

"They had to send Bill Clinton to the Rio Grande Valley, the bluest part of Texas, on Election Day to try and save three congressional seats endangered by this administration's policies," Strother added

