A look at Iowa caucus winners over the decades
DES MOINES, Iowa – For nearly a half-century, the Iowa caucuses have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar.
And while their record of picking presidents is inconsistent, the winner of the caucuses has gone on to win their party’s nomination more than half the time.
2020 PRIMER: HOW THE IOWA CAUCUSES WORK
Only three caucus winners – Democrats Jimmy Carter in 1976, Barack Obama in 2008 and Republican George W. Bush in 2000 – went on to win the White House.
But the caucus winners have a better batting average when it comes to winning the presidential nomination – at least on the Democrats' side.
Seven of 10 Democratic caucus winners have gone on to become their party’s standard-bearer. Just three winners of the eight contested GOP caucuses eventually won the Republican nomination.
Here’s a look at the past winners, starting with the 1976 contests – when both major political parties held presidential caucuses.
1976
Democrats: Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter
Republicans: President Gerald Ford
1980
Democrats: President Jimmy Carter
Republicans: Former congressman and former CIA director George H.W. Bush
1984
Democrats: Former Vice President Walter Mondale
Republicans: President Ronald Reagan (unopposed)
1988
Democrats: Rep. Richard Gephardt of Missouri
Republicans: Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas
1992
Democrats: Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa
Republicans: President George H.W. Bush (unopposed)
1996
Democrats: President Bill Clinton
Republicans: Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas
2000
Democrats: Vice President Al Gore
Republicans: Texas Gov. George W. Bush
2004
Democrats: Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts
Republicans: President George W. Bush (unopposed)
2008
Democrats: Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois
Republicans: Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee
2012
Democrats: President Barack Obama
Republicans: Former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania
2016
Democrats: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Republicans: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas