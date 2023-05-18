Expand / Collapse search
Papadopoulos speaks out after Durham report, slams FBI's 'pre-determined plan to sabotage the Trump campaign'

FBI opened Trump-Russia probe despite Papadopoulos' denial that said collusion would be 'treason'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Legacy media dismissing Durham report's findings on Trump-Russia probe Video

Legacy media dismissing Durham report's findings on Trump-Russia probe

'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz has more on the fallout from the long-awaited release of Special Counsel John Durham's report on the origins of Trump-Russia investigation on 'Special Report.'

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos is speaking out after the long-anticipated report from Special Counsel John Durham revealed he repeatedly denied any possible collusion well before the FBI opened its doomed Trump-Russia investigation.

Durham’s report last week determined that the FBI opened its years-long "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into alleged collusion between former President Trump and the Kremlin based on "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence," and that it "reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign."

On page 252 of the report, Durham claimed the FBI recorded meetings between Papadopoulos and undercover employees, and that Papadopoulos repeatedly denied any Russian assistance to the Trump campaign, saying such activity would be "illegal" and "treason."

Papadopoulos also made repeated denials about the campaign's involvement with the WikiLeaks disclosures of hacked DNC emails, but his words were dismissed as "weird" and "rehearsed," the report said. Thus, his denials of collusion were not included in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, Durham’s report said. 

George Papadopoulos

Former Trump Campaign aide George Papadopoulos leaves the U.S. District Court after his sentencing hearing on September 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

FBI OPENED TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE DESPITE PAPADOPOULOS' DENIAL THAT SAID COLLUSION WOULD BE ‘TREASON’: DURHAM

Papadopoulos told Fox News Digital the revelation in the report "is the primary example of the problems surrounding the FBI leadership in 2016 – and that have continued to the present."

"You have a ‘target,’ me, who is explicitly saying that any work or ‘collusion’ with Russia is treason, and that I have no idea what this informant is talking about. Yet, this and other exculpatory information is intentionally withheld from the FISA court so that the FBI can continue their pre-determined plan to sabotage the Trump campaign," Papadopoulos said.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. ((Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

"As Durham stated clearly there was absolutely no basis to launch an investigation, let alone to continue one," he added.

Durham argued in his report that while "the exclusion of the Papadopoulos statements in the Page FISA application may have been sufficient to meet a negligence standard," it was "insufficient to bring criminal charges against any FBI or Department personnel."

Special Counsel John Durham

Special Counsel John Durham departs after his trial recessed for the day at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 25, 2022, in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

During an appearance on "Fox News Tonight," Papadopoulos hailed Durham's report as a "profound indictment" on the U.S. intelligence community, telling host Will Cain that "heads have to roll" for putting the country through years of unfounded Trump-Russia collusion allegations.

"I feel ecstatic," he said. "My wife and I have been celebrating all day today because this really didn’t just tarnish my image. It also tarnished my wife’s image who really stuck with me through this entire saga from beginning until end, So I’m a very lucky guy."

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

