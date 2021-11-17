OSHA suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is abiding by a court order and suspending enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on large private businesses.

In a statement shared to OSHA's website, the agency said, "The court ordered that OSHA 'take no steps to implement or enforce' the [Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS)] ‘until further court order.’"

The agency said it "remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies."

The suspension comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a stay on the mandate. In response to the court's decision, the Department of Justice said it will "vigorously defend" the rules laid out by OSHA.

OSHA had originally given employers with more than 100 employees a Jan. 4 deadline to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and threatened thousands of dollars in fines for defiant businesses.

Fox News' Michael Lee, Jake Gibson and Caitlin McFall contributed to this article.