Joe Biden
Published

Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll

New poll suggests lukewarm support for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
CLASS POLL: Should Biden run for reelection in 2024? Video

CLASS POLL: Should Biden run for reelection in 2024?

A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Biden as their party's presidential nominee in 2024.

And a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their standard-bearer in the next White House race. 

According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they'd rather have a different candidate.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S RUNNING IN 2024, BUT 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES KEEP COMING TO N.H.

Fifty-percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents said they think Trump should be their presidential nominee in 2024, with 49% saying the party should pick someone else.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question and President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question and President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool) (AP)

There has been plenty of chatter and speculation over whether the president will run for reelection in 2024. Biden made history in 2020 when he became the oldest person ever elected president. If he campaigns for reelection in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural and 86 at the end of his second term.

Asked last March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, "My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation." 

He said in an interview with ABC News in December that "if I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then in fact, I would run again."

Since leaving the White House nearly 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly flirted with making another White House run.

CONROE, TX, USA - JAN 29: Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, TX. President Trump has been holding rallies continuing his message of election fraud and the call for the election to be overturned. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CONROE, TX, USA - JAN 29: Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, TX. President Trump has been holding rallies continuing his message of election fraud and the call for the election to be overturned. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In a Fox News interview in November, Trump said that he'd "probably" announce his 2024 plans after the 2022 midterm elections, and once again teased that "a lot of people will be happy" with his decision.

In a separate question in the survey, 58% of respondents said they're looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, with 41% saying they're dreading it.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS, an independent research company, from Jan. 10 through Feb. 6. The survey's overall margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

