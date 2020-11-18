Omar mocked after misspelling book of Bible while attempting to school Rubio on faith

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., faced a wave of backlash on Wednesday after she attempted to school Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on the Bible.

The issue arose after Rubio criticized Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock for claiming that one couldn't serve both God and the military. In response to Rubio's criticism, Omar posted a verse from the Gospel of Matthew, both misspelling Matthew and, others alleged, misinterpreting Jesus' words.

"Mathews 6:24," she tweeted along with an embarrassed face emoji.

"'No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and dmoney.' The lies and smears of the GOP have no boundaries, but this is a disgrace and shameful."

In another tweet, she followed: "The point here is that as a Muslim I know that @ReverendWarnock is quoting scripture in his sermon here, so I am sure Rubio does too, but he is willing to lie and make mockery of himself."

Twitter users poked fun at her spelling and critiqued the way she interpreted that verse.

Omar was referring to Matthew 6:24, which, in the Revised Standard Version, reads: “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." Mammon refers to an idol representing materialism or concern for wealth. The verse is typically interpreted as a warning against idolatry, or worshipping something other than God.

During his 2011 sermon, Warnock appeared to associate Mammon with the military. "America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said at the time. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.”

Amid criticism, Warnock's campaign argued that his remarks were taken out of context.

“This sermon is based on a biblical verse that reads ‘No man can serve two masters… Ye cannot serve God and mammon,’ a biblical term for wealth," Terrence Clark, communications director for the Warnock campaign, said in a statement to Fox News. "Reverend Warnock was speaking about the need to commit to moral life before pursuing other priorities."

