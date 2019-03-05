Ocasio-Cortez's mom left New York City over to property taxes: report

The mother of soak-the-rich congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she was forced to flee the Big Apple and move to Florida because the property taxes were so high.

“I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I’m paying $600 a year in Florida. It’s stress-free down here,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez told the Daily Mail from her home in Eustis, a town of less than 20,000 in central Florida north of Orlando.

The mother-of-two — who calls herself BOC — said she picked Eustis because a relative already lived there and right before Christmas 2016 she paid $87,000 for an 860-square-foot home on a quiet street that dead-ends at a cemetery.

Her daughter raised eyebrows with her pitch to raise the top marginal tax rate on income earned above $10 million to 70 percent.

She has also gotten behind the so-called Green New Deal, that would see a massive and costly government effort to address climate change the way Franklin D. Roosevelt launched the New Deal to rescue the US economy during the Depression.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.