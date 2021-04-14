AOC-linked group backs 'Defund the Police' advocate in NY primary

A group linked to firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is backing a far-left candidate who has called for defunding law enforcement in a congressional primary against a senior Democrat in Congress.

Justice Democrats — a political action committee linked to Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the progressive "Squad" — threw their support behind activist Rana Abdelhamid in a primary challenge to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

"I really love my community and love communities in New York," Abdelhamid said. "It’s time for Congress to finally look like our communities and to have a representative who will fight for all of us ― not just certain groups or certain neighborhoods."

Maloney has represented New York in Congress since 1993.

Similar to the "Squad" members she hopes to join in Congress, Abdelhamid has called for the defunding of police and directed followers to donate to a Minnesota fund that posted bail for alleged rioters and violent criminals.

"Don’t listen to the Media's narrative about Black resistance," a graphic she posted read. "Instead fund MN activists."

She also called defunding law enforcement a feminist "priority" on Instagram in a series of self-made graphics.

"Intimate Partner Violence is up to 4x higher in homes of cops than the general population," she wrote in a graphic, citing the National Center for Women and Policing. Another graphic in the post encouraged readers to donate to "Defund the Police Efforts."

In addition to supporting defunding law enforcement, Abdelhamid has also backed other far-left ideas, such as packing the Supreme Court and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

New York State Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs defended Maloney in a statement on Wednesday.

"Make no mistake about it. This challenge is not about progressive causes. This challenge is about one thing: power," Jacobs said in his statement. "Maloney has it and the DSA wants it. Maloney can proudly stand on her record."

"Abdelhamid may challenge Maloney, but I challenge Abdelhamid to be honest with the voters she is seeking the support of. I’ve read the DSA platform. Everyone should," he continued. "Tell the voters where you and the DSA stand on "defunding the police;" ending capitalism in America, unilaterally disarming the nuclear deterrent of the U.S. military, and seizing private businesses that have to lay off workers even when their survival requires it."

"Simply, the DSA wants America to replace the capitalist system with the historically proven failure of socialism," wrote Jacobs, who said the group "picked the wrong opponent" for their latest congressional battle.