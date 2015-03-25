Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published
Last Update March 20

Obama's first term -- by the numbers

By | Fox News
close
Can Obama beat the second term blues?Video

Can Obama beat the second term blues?

Former White House chief of staff Andy Card on the challenge that awaits the president

From the health care overhaul to the killing of Usama bin Laden, President Obama's first term was marked by major changes, major accomplishments and major controversies.

As the president launches into the next four years, the following is a look back -- by the numbers -- on the first four.

1. Obama Stats

(AP)

Number of countries visited: 35

Number of recess appointments: 32

Number of pardons: 22

Number of vetoes: 2

Addresses to the nation: 9

Addresses to Congress, including State of the Union: 6

Current approval rating: 47 percent

Approval rating in January 2009: 65 percent

Major pieces of legislation: 

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (aka, the stimulus)

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (aka, ObamaCare)

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act of 2010

Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act (made it easier to file an equal-pay lawsuit)

Budget Control Act of 2011 (ended the debt-ceiling crisis, enacted spending cuts)

American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 (averted the fiscal crisis, extended tax rates for all but top earners)

2. National Debt

(Reuters)

National debt when Obama took office: $10.6 trillion

National debt today: More than $16.4 trillion

3. Unemployment

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, photo, a sign attracts job-seekers during a job fair at the Marriott Hotel in Colonie, N.Y. According to government reports released Friday, Nov. 2, 2012, the U.S. economy added 171,000 jobs in October, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.9 percent. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, photo, a sign attracts job-seekers during a job fair at the Marriott Hotel in Colonie, N.Y. According to government reports released Friday, Nov. 2, 2012, the U.S. economy added 171,000 jobs in October, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.9 percent. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) (AP)

Unemployment rate in December 2008: 7.3 percent

Unemployment rate in December 2012: 7.8 percent

4. People Without Health Insurance

Patients are cared for at the emergency room at Jamaica Hospital is seen in New York, Monday, March 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Patients are cared for at the emergency room at Jamaica Hospital is seen in New York, Monday, March 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)

Number of people without health insurance in 2009: 50.7 million

Number of people without health insurance in 2011: 48.6 million

5. Stock Market

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stock futures are mixed, Friday, Jan. 18, 2013, after major indexes surged throughout the week, with the Standard and Poor's 500 repeatedly marking new five-year highs. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stock futures are mixed, Friday, Jan. 18, 2013, after major indexes surged throughout the week, with the Standard and Poor's 500 repeatedly marking new five-year highs. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (AP)

The Dow on Jan. 20, 2009: 7,949.09

The Dow on Jan. 18, 2013: 13,649.70

6. Poverty

(AP)

Number of people in poverty in 2009: 43.6 million

Number of people in poverty in 2011: 46.2 million