Obama's first term -- by the numbers

From the health care overhaul to the killing of Usama bin Laden, President Obama's first term was marked by major changes, major accomplishments and major controversies.

As the president launches into the next four years, the following is a look back -- by the numbers -- on the first four.

1. Obama Stats

Number of countries visited: 35

Number of recess appointments: 32

Number of pardons: 22

Number of vetoes: 2

Addresses to the nation: 9

Addresses to Congress, including State of the Union: 6

Current approval rating: 47 percent

Approval rating in January 2009: 65 percent

Major pieces of legislation:

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (aka, the stimulus)

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (aka, ObamaCare)

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act of 2010

Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act (made it easier to file an equal-pay lawsuit)

Budget Control Act of 2011 (ended the debt-ceiling crisis, enacted spending cuts)

American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 (averted the fiscal crisis, extended tax rates for all but top earners)

2. National Debt

National debt when Obama took office: $10.6 trillion

National debt today: More than $16.4 trillion

3. Unemployment

Unemployment rate in December 2008: 7.3 percent

Unemployment rate in December 2012: 7.8 percent

4. People Without Health Insurance

Number of people without health insurance in 2009: 50.7 million

Number of people without health insurance in 2011: 48.6 million

5. Stock Market

The Dow on Jan. 20, 2009: 7,949.09

The Dow on Jan. 18, 2013: 13,649.70

6. Poverty

Number of people in poverty in 2009: 43.6 million

Number of people in poverty in 2011: 46.2 million