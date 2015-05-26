Obama votes absentee for Emanuel in Chicago mayoral runoff

Officials with the Democratic National Committee say President Barack Obama has voted absentee for Mayor Rahm Emanuel in Chicago's mayoral runoff election.

The committee released a photo Monday morning of Obama filling out his ballot.

Obama says in a statement that "I'm sure everyone knows I'll be voting for Rahm." But the president adds, "regardless of which candidate you are supporting, please join me in casting a ballot."

Obama says the election will shape the future "of the city we love." He says the main issues are jobs, schools and safety.

Emanuel faces a challenge in the April 7 election from Cook County Commissioner Jesus Garcia.