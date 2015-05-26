Obama set to unveil new Cuba regs

Opponents of President Obama’s decision to normalize relations with Cuba are bracing for the administration to unveil new details of its plans to ease sanctions on the island nation as early as Thursday.

Those keeping a close watch on the situation expect the U.S. Commerce and Treasury Departments to circulate a draft of the new regulations on Thursday, lifting several sanctions against the island nation, then publish the regulations in the Federal Registry on Friday.

Capitol Hill was caught off guard by the administration’s swift action on the issue, and one GOP source told the Washington Examiner that the move suggests that the administration was planning its executive action easing relations with Cuba well before Dec. 17.

The White House declined to comment on the matter.

