Obama OKs $105M to Fight East African Famine

WASHINGTON -- President Obama has approved $105 million for humanitarian efforts in the Horn of Africa to combat worsening drought and famine.

White House press secretary Jay Carney says the money will help provide food, shelter, water, and sanitation and health services to those in need.

It comes amid growing concern over the situation and increased U.S. focus. The United Nations has declared famine affects five regions in Somalia, and thousands are fleeing to seek refuge in Kenya and Ethiopia, which are also affected by the worst drought in East Africa in 60 years.