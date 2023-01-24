Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama
Obama office won’t say whether it will conduct a search for classified documents

"We have nothing for you at this time," Hannah Hankins, the communications director for Obama, told Fox News Digital

By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama's office declined to answer questions about whether it is searching for classified documents at his residences after documents have now been found in the homes and offices of President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

"We have nothing for you at this time," Hannah Hankins, the communications director for Obama, told Fox News Digital when asked if searches for classified material were underway.

REPUBLICANS CALL FOR SEARCH OF BIDEN’S SENATE PAPERS: ‘NO STONE SHOULD BE LEFT UNTURNED'

Former President Obama's office declined to comment on if they are searching for classified documents at his residences.

Former President Obama's office declined to comment on if they are searching for classified documents at his residences. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Five batches of classified documents from President Biden have been discovered since November from his time as Obama's vice president. One batch was located at the Penn Biden Center and four at his Wilmington, Delaware, residence. A special counsel investigation into the matter was launched in January by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

BIDEN’S OFFICE WAS CONCERNED ABOUT ‘POLITICAL SENSITIVITIES’ OF RELEASING SENATE PAPERS, 2010 EMAIL REVEALS

Five batches of classified documents have been located at President Biden's residences.

Five batches of classified documents have been located at President Biden's residences. (Anna Moneymaker)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida to recover classified documents in August. Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana, residence.

COMER WILL 'CONTINUE TO PRESS' FOR INFO ON BIDEN DOCS SCANDAL AFTER WHITE HOUSE SAYS NO VISITOR LOGS IN DE

Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana residence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana residence. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The office of former President George W. Bush said he turned over all classified documents upon leaving the White House.

Obama has residences in four cities, according to Homes & Gardens: Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; and New York City.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

