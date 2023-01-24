Republicans call for search of Biden’s Senate papers: ‘No stone should be left unturned'

Several Republicans are calling for a search through President Biden’s sealed Senate papers he gave to the University of Delaware before becoming vice president during the Obama administration.

Biden has found himself in hot water over the recent weeks after several batches of classified documents have been found at insecure locations, including the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., and in his Wilmington, Delaware, garage by his Corvette.

Now, several GOP lawmakers are calling for a search of Biden’s documents gifted to the University of Delaware after leaving the Senate to become vice president.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., called for a search of the Delaware documents, telling Fox News Digital that the "American people are tired of the double standard and the two-tiered system of justice that is perpetuated by the current administration."

"No stone should be left unturned and every single establishment that is associated with Joe Biden must be searched," Van Drew said. "More documents are being revealed day by day, so they all must be examined in order for investigations to be thoroughly conducted."

"We need to know what classified material President Biden unlawfully removed during his time as senator and Vice President, and exactly how many classified documents were removed," the Garden State Republican continued. "House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has already announced that we will be conducting a probe into the Justice Department’s handling of classified documents; it is time for this administration to be honest and transparent with Congress and the American people."

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., shared Van Drew’s sentiment and called for a search of Biden’s Senate documents, saying that just "as we didn’t know that President Biden had stored classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and at his Wilmington home, we don’t know if any of the papers Biden donated to the University of Delaware from his U.S. Senate days contain classified information."

"We must make sure all documents are recovered and thoroughly examined, instead of finding additional documents here, there, and everywhere," Cline said.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who was recently appointed to the House Intelligence Committee, also demanded a search, telling Fox News Digital that the "President has demonstrated a concerning lack of care when handling classified documents at seemingly all stages of his career."

"Therefore, authorities must investigate other potentially mishandled materials that could pose a significant threat to our national security," Scott continued.

A spokesperson for Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that the documents "should definitely be looked through."

"At this point, where doesn’t Biden have classified documents?" the spokesperson added.

Neither the White House nor the University of Delaware immediately provided comment to Fox News Digital.

According to the University of Delaware website's page on access to the files, "President Biden donated his Senatorial papers to the University of Delaware pursuant to an agreement that prohibits the University from providing public access to those papers until they have been properly processed and archived."

"The University is bound by, and will comply with, the agreement," the website reads. "Until the archival process is complete and the collection is opened to the public, access is only available with President Biden’s express consent."

The website says that more "than 1,850 boxes of archival records from the President’s Senate career arrived at the Library on June 6, 2012" — near the end of Biden's first term in office as vice president — and that the collection, which also includes extensive electronic records and media, will remain closed pending completion of processing."

"The records will be available no sooner than the later date of December 31, 2019, or two years after the donor retires from public life," the website said regarding the 80-year-old president.

"Information related to the senatorial career of Joseph R. Biden, Jr., is available through the records of Congress at the National Archives and Records Administration, the published proceedings of Congress, and the extensive archive of C-SPAN," it continues.

The GOP calls for a search of Biden’s Senate documents comes as the president weathers a political hurricane growing by the day.

Biden’s classified documents scandal has quickly become a black mark on his presidency, with criticism coming from both sides of the aisle for him holding onto the files.