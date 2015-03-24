Obama helps deliver toys to Marine Corps drive

President Barack Obama exclaimed "Ho, Ho, Ho" as he delivered a pair of giant red sacks filled with toys and other gifts to the Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots campaign.

First lady Michelle Obama has been the traditional bearer of the gifts, which are donated every year by White House staffers.

But this time she decided to bring a pair of extra hands along to a Washington military base to help sort the roughly 1,000 items.

Obama introduced himself as "the big elf." Then he took off his suit jacket and rolled up his shirt sleeves to help Mrs. Obama sort the toys according to age and whether the item is for a boy or a girl.