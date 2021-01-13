NYC moves to terminate Trump Organization contracts after Capitol riot

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City will terminate three contracts with the Trump Organization in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol building — the latest fallout for President Trump over the violence in Washington, D.C.

The mayor said that City Hall would notify the Trump Organization that it will be canceling agreements to operate the carousel in Central Park, two skating rinks and a golf course. He said the agreements for the carousel and skating rinks will be ended in less than a month, but that the golf course could take longer.

HOUSE PASSES RESOLUTION URGING PENCE TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT

"The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," said de Blasio.

"The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts," he added.

The move by New York City was the latest to hit the Trump Organization, which Trump headed until he became president, following what critics say was his incitement of last week's violence. Protesters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote, after they attended a rally outside the White House where President Trump spoke.

Three people died and two people – including a police officer – were killed during the riots. Trump has condemned the violence but Democrats are moving forward with impeaching him, with a number of House Republicans saying they would vote with Democrats.

Separately, the president has seen his Twitter account permanently suspended as part of a Big Tech crackdown against Trump and those associated with him. YouTube said Tuesday it had removed new content from Trump's official channel and will prevent videos from being uploaded for a minimum of a week.

On Sunday, PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship will no longer be held at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is owned by the Trump Organization and Trump would golf there at points during his presidency.

