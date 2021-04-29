Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC to fully reopen July 1, de Blasio says

'People have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers' in NYC, mayor says

By Amanda Woods | New York Post
New York City will be "fully open" on July 1 — nearly a year-and-a-half after the COVID-19 shutdown, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning.

"We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full-strength," Hizzoner said in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The Big Apple is finally ready to reopen because "people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers, 6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date," the mayor said.

"We know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow," he added. "We gotta keep working hard at that."

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

