Andrew Yang leading NYC Democratic mayoral primary field with 2 months to go: poll

Andrew Yang remains the frontrunner in the race for New York City mayor with just over two months to go until the Democratic primary election, a new public opinion poll indicates.

The 46-year old New York City entrepreneur and former presidential contender grabs the support of 22% of likely NYC Democratic voters in a Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll released Monday, topping a crowded field of mayoral candidates.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams stands at 13% in the poll, with NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer in third place in the survey, at 11%, and Maya Wiley, who served as a top attorney in term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, at 7%.

Former Citi executive Ray McGuire, former Obama Cabinet member Shaun Donovan, former nonprofit leader Dianne Morales and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia are knotted up in the mid-single digits, according to the poll.

But just over a quarter of those surveyed – 26% – say they remain undecided.

The primary will be the first in New York to use ranked-choice voting, which allows those casting ballots to rank as many as five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate tops 50% – which is likely considering the crowded field – the ranked-choice voting becomes a factor.

Stringer tops the list for second choice – at 14% – with Yang at 13%, Adams at 10% and Wiley at 9%.

Yang tops the list when it comes to familiarly among voters – at 77% – thanks to the national attention he grabbed in 2019 and early 2020, as the one-time longest of long shots for the Democratic presidential nomination saw his campaign briefly soar due, in part, to his push for each adult American to receive $1,000 a month as a part of a universal basic income.

Sixty-one percent of those questioned said they were familiar with Stringer, and 53% said they were familiar with Adams, who rose to the rank of captain during his two-plus decades in the New York City Police Department and who was the first Black person elected borough president of Brooklyn.

With just over two months to go until the June 22 Democratic and Republican primaries, many of the candidates have yet to tap into millions in spent campaign cash, allowing them to go up with TV, digital, radio and print ads in the stretch run. The ads could be crucial since much of the field of contenders is unknown to most primary voters. The winner of the Democratic primary will be considered the front runner in November's election, as the city is a Democratic stronghold.

The poll was conducted April 1-15, with 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters questioned. The survey's sampling error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.