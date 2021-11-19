Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

NY congressman calls Rittenhouse 'murderer,' says 'white tears' won acquittal

Rittenhouse evades life in prison, Democrats cry foul

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
New York Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat condemned Friday’s verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, alleging the acquittal was race-based. 

"Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice," the congressman wrote on Twitter minutes after the verdict was announced.  "A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken."

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN KENOSHA TRIAL

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after he shot and killed two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, said he acted in self-defense during intense racial justice protests after he was pursued by protestors. 

Rittenhouse testified that he traveled to Kenosha armed to protect property and administer first aid following weeks of protests that turned to riots across the country. 

Espaillat was not alone in decrying Friday’s verdict. 

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. 

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.  (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News)

Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore tweeted, "A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken."

And California Democrat Rep. Judy Chu simply said, "Our laws are protecting the wrong people."

The White House has yet to comment on the case that captured national attention and became a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential race, drawing another line between Democrats and Republicans. 

Republicans immediately championed the ruling as a win for justice following the announcement.

Rittenhouse, who would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty, was visibly relieved after the final verdict was announced, falling to the ground before embracing one of his attorneys.

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.  The jury returned with its verdict after about 3 1/2 days of deliberations. 

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.  The jury returned with its verdict after about 3 1/2 days of deliberations.  (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

