North Carolina progressive Dem says allowing Jewish Caucus would 'end' the party: 'They control everything'

The leader of North Carolina's progressive Democrat caucus said that the Jewish Caucus affiliating with the party would "end" it.

Ryan Jenkins, president of the Tar Heel State's progressive caucus, attacked the North Carolina Democratic Jewish Caucus (NCDJC) after the group was denied affiliation with the state's Democratic Party.

Last week, the NCDJC was denied affiliation with the North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) in a vote of 17 no votes, 16 yes votes and 17 abstentions, according to local news reports.

RASHIDA TLAIB MEMBER OF SECRET FACEBOOK GROUP WHERE HAMAS TERRORISTS GLORIFIED

"They have done nothing but whine and play the victim and attack people, and we are sick of it," Jenkins said on Friday, public radio WFAE reported.

"Every single abstention was a no vote that didn’t want to get targeted," he continued.

Jenkins said the members of the NCDJC are "attacking every single person who either didn’t attend… or they are threatening the people who voted to abstain."

"I have seen people who have been working for 30 years who run major districts (in the party) in tears over this," Jenkins continued.

Jenkins said many members of the progressive caucus are against the Jewish Caucus affiliating with the NCDP and that they may boycott the 2024 election should the party decide to affiliate.

"If the Democratic Party caves to it, that’s the end of the Democratic Party," Jenkins said. "We’re not Democrats. We’re the Jewish Caucus. We’re a Zionist group. Because they control everything."

"[If the caucus is approved,] we’re telling them very clearly they are allowed to threaten and bully us, and they will get their way every single time and that our rules don’t apply," he continued.

Jenkins later apologized for his remarks, saying "to anyone who misinterpreted [his comments] as playing to antisemitic tropes about secret cabals and other racist nonsense."

"Seeing it in print, I realize that I chose my words poorly and should have been more exact," Jenkins said.

Jenkins did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Tommy Mattocks, NCDP spokesperson, distanced the state Democrat Party from Jenkin's comments.

"North Carolina Democratic Party is a big tent party, united by our shared values," Mattocks said.

"Our Leadership believes in creating safe spaces for our many constituency communities to organize so that they may advocate for the elected officials and policies that most-impact their lives and their beliefs," Mattocks said.

"Despite the procedural issues that caused many of the no-votes during this attempt, we remain committed to helping the Jewish Caucus achieve recognition under the NCDP," he continued. "We recognize the sinister rise of antisemitism and we will continue to listen to the voices of our Jewish brothers, sisters, and friends."

"We stand with them and will fight everyday to ensure they feel safe and welcome in North Carolina," Mattocks added. "Ryan Jenkins doesn’t speak for the party nor does his statement reflect an accurate depiction of what occurred."

The North Carolina progressive leader's comments come as Jews in America face a rising tide of antisemitism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antisemitism has been on the rise in the U.S. following the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians.

Additionally, videos of pro-Palestinian protesters tearing down posters of Israeli hostages have circulated online.