North Carolina county warns illegal robocalls are spreading Election Day misinformation

North Carolina's Buncombe County is warning residents about illegal robocalls being used to spread misinformation about voting in the state on Election Day.

"DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails!," the county said in a Twitter post Tuesday. "Today is your last chance to vote. If you are in line by 7:30 pm, you will get to vote."

More than 15,000 Buncombe County residents voted at precincts Tuesday as of 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

North Carolina isn't the only state seeing an influx of robocalls.

According to the Washington Post, voters were barraged with an estimated 10 million spam calls recently, as part of a larger effort, especially in battleground states, to discourage voters from turning out on Election Day.

The calls play a short, recorded message telling them to “stay safe and stay home.”

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nassel tweetdd a similar warning: "Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow. Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!"

New York Attorney General Leticia James also announced in a press release that she would be launching an investigation into reports of robocalls.

“Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy,” James said in a statement. “Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated."

Senior Homeland Security officials called the calls "a voter intimidation tactic," and told reporters during a briefing that the FBI was investigating. Still, officials also said robocalls "happen every election cycle," and urged Americans to "keep calm, vote on."

A spokesperson for the FBI told FOX News that the agency is aware of the robocalls and "encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials.”

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Biden campaign spokesperson Bill Russo told FOX News that it is “using every tool at our disposal to remind voters that today is their last chance to make their voice heard in this election."

The campaign added that it a robocall from President Obama going to 15 states, reminding millions them that Tuesday is Election Day and the last chance to vote.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment on the robocalls.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS