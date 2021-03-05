Noem at Mar-a-Lago for fundraiser at Trump’s Florida resort

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is spending Friday evening at Mar-a-Lago, greeting donors and political allies during a fundraiser on her behalf at former President Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.

The event, which is being hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend and Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, is officially for Noem’s 2022 gubernatorial re-election campaign.

But the event could also pay dividends down the road. Noem, who’s a major supporter of the former president, is believed to have national aspirations and pundits consider her a potential 2024 GOP White House hopeful if the former president decides against running.

Republican sources have also confirmed to Fox News that longtime Trump political adviser and aide Corey Lewandowski will host another fundraiser for Noem on Saturday evening on Florida’s southwest coast.

Lewandowski has advised and traveled with Noem over the past year or so. He accompanied Noem when she campaigned on behalf of Trump last October in New Hampshire, Lewandowski’s home state. And he shepherded her around the Republican National Committee’s Winter Meeting in Amelia Island, Florida in January – as well as at last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference, the largest annual gathering of conservative activists and leaders, which is known by its acronym CPAC.

Noem finished second in a CPAC straw poll of a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential nomination matchup, with Trump not on the ballot. Noem was at 11%, behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 43%. Everyone else named in the straw poll finished in single digits.

The CPAC straw poll seemed to cement Noem’s status as a rising star of the right. She was one of the standout speakers during the four-day confab, espousing a pro-Trump message and highlighting her anti-lockdown and anti-mask policies amid the pandemic, which have enthralled conservatives.