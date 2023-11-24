Expand / Collapse search
Israel

No American hostages freed by Hamas on day one of cease-fire with Israel

US official says White House 'doing all we can' to secure Americans' release

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Hostages released by Hamas arrive at Rafah Crossing Video

Hostages released by Hamas arrive at Rafah Crossing

Video showed hostages released by Hamas arriving at the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Thursday, November 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Two dozen hostages were released by the terrorist group Hamas, but no American was released on the first day of the cease-fire with Israel.

Thirteen Israelis, plus 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, were released Friday into the care of Red Cross personnel, who were seen carrying those rescued via ambulance from Gaza into Egypt

The Israeli hostages were transported to Israel to receive care at various hospitals and are now accompanied by Israeli Defense Forces Special Forces.

A U.S. official told Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson that the U.S. is "glad to see this process moving forward."

"We are doing all we can, including to secure the release of Americans," the U.S. official said. "We are focused on it hourly." 

Hamas hostage seen at Rafah border crossing

A vehicle believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as seen from southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters TV via REUTERS)

Despite playing a key role in negotiating the cease-fire that has allowed the exchange of hostages, the U.S. has not seen any of its citizens currently held by Hamas freed.

According to U.S. intelligence, approximately 10 Americans are being held hostage by the terrorist group.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire during which the terrorist group will release 50 women and children taken in the October 7 attack on Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli hostages transported in Red Cross ambulances

International Red Cross vehicles reportedly carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas cross the Rafah border point in Gaza on the way to Egypt from which they would be flown to Israel to be reunited with their families.  (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli leaders have vowed to resume the war once the cease-fire lifts.

"Israel will continue its war on Hamas, and we will not stop until we achieve our two main goals, overthrowing the rule of Hamas and returning all the abductees back to us, safe and sound," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday as he toured Israel’s ravaged border areas with his counterparts from Portugal and Slovenia.

Red Cross ambulances carry hostages as part of Israel-Hamas deal

After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.  (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

To date, there have been more than 1,200 Israelis reported killed by Hamas, while the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health is claiming that nearly 13,000 civilians have been killed from Israeli military activity in Gaza.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, Lawrence Richard, Elizabeth Pritchett and Louis Casianio contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

