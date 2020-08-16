NJ Gov. Murphy 'unequivocally' supports more funding for postal system after mail-in voting announcement

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called for additional funds for the U.S. postal system after he announced that all registered voters in his state will be sent mail-in ballots, and the USPS warned that they may not have the resources to properly handle the volume that November's election could yield.

“I support unequivocally more money for the postal service,” Murphy told "Fox News Sunday."

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, the president acknowledged blocking funding to the U.S. Postal Service to prevent mail-in voting in the upcoming presidential election. He has expressed concern that sending ballots to all voters -- rather than having them apply for absentee ballots--exposes the system to fraud.

This is a developing story...