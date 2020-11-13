Nikki Haley hits Twitter for disputing election fraud tweet, leaving Iranian leader’s Holocaust 'doubts'

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday took aim at Twitter after it slapped a warning label on her tweet about election fraud -- noting that the tech giant had left a tweet by Iran’s leader about “doubts” about the Holocaust warning-free.

“Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say ‘this claim is disputed.’ When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier, Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech?”

Haley had tweeted earlier in the day that “[d]espite what the media tells us, election fraud does happen, and policies like ballot harvesting and mailing ballots to people who don’t request them makes it easier. That needs to stop.”

That post linked to a post by “Stand for America,” Haley’s advocacy group, which linked to examples of election abuse related to mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting.

Twitter soon placed a warning to users on the post, alleging that the claim was “disputed” -- linking to a fact check that said voter fraud was “incredibly rare.”

President Trump and other Republicans have seen a slew of warnings put on their tweets by Twitter for posting about allegations of mass voter fraud in relation to the 2020 election -- many of those claims unsubstantiated -- and for claiming that President Trump won the election. Fox News has projected that Joe Biden has won the election.

But Haley’s post was more moderate than those claims, and did not make specific claims beyond that fraud does occur and certain policies making it easier.

Less moderate was the post by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who, in October, asked why it was a “crime” to raise “doubts” about the Holocaust.

“The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?”

The tweet was not censored or marked with a warning. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.