Nikki Haley responds to Trump tweet about Cummings getting robbed: 'This is so unnecessary'

Nikki Haley, President Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, seemed annoyed by her former boss's behavior after he reacted to news that one of his public foes was robbed.

President Trump had tweeted that Cummings' robbery was "really bad news!" "Too bad!" he exclaimed. Haley responded with a eye-roll emoji and by stating, "This is so unnecessary."

Their tweets followed days of controversy surrounding Trump, his criticism of Cummings, and the way the president described the Maryland congressman's city of Baltimore.

Cummings, on Friday, confirmed that an apparent burglar tried to break into his house.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” Cummings said.

The break-in came about four hours before Trump set off a firestorm in the media by deriding Cummings’ district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

“If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted. The two have feuded for months over Cummings' investigations into the president.

Congressional security officials are investigating whether the break-in was a random crime or if there is a threat "nexus" tied to Cummings due to Trump's comments. However, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox News there was "no skullduggery" when asked if the break-in had any relation to the president's remarks -- which came after the incident.

Haley announced her resignation in October of 2017 after a tenure of defending the president's comments against intense scrutiny.

"Now the U.S. is respected. Countries may not like what we do, but they respect what we do," she said at the time, citing a number of achievements of the Trump administration.

"The U.S. is strong again, it's strong in a way that should make all Americans very proud," she told reporters. While speculation has swirled around a potential 2020 run for the former South Carolina Governor, she put the kibosh on that possibility in her resignation letter.

"I expect to continue to speak out from time to time on important public policy matters, but I will surely not be a candidate for any office in 2020," she said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Bradford Betz, and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.