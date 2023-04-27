Nikki Haley says it's unlikely Biden will 'make it until 86 years old'

GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley said it is unlikely that President Joe Biden will "make it until 86 years old."

Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, took a shot at Biden’s age as the president enters into his reelection campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris at 80 years old.

The South Carolina Republican said that the president likely would not physically make it five years in office if he were reelected.

"He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," Haley told Fox News on Thursday.

At 80 years old, Biden is the one of the oldest presidential candidates in history.

The presidency is a stressful job, arguably one of the most stressful in the world. Most younger presidents, such as former President Obama, go gray over the course of their time in the West Wing from the stress of the job.

Biden could face serious health complications should the stress of the job, an illness or his age catch up to him.

Harris, as vice president, would be the first person in line to pick up the presidential mantle should misfortune find Biden – something her critics are warning against.

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii – now an independent – told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that "Kamala Harris is clearly unqualified to be the commander-in-chief."

"This should be a major issue for voters, but the mainstream media will continue to try to cover for her because they don’t want the American people to know the truth," Gabbard said.

"The Biden administration has already brought our country to the brink of nuclear war with Russia, and the new cold war with China is heating up quickly," she continued.

"The consequences of President Kamala Harris at the helm would be dangerous and catastrophic for the American people and our nation," Gabbard added.

Republican strategists said Harris is a thorn in Biden's side heading into the next election.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe told Fox News Digital that "Kamala Harris hurts Joe Biden."

"If anything happens to Biden, does anyone want Harris? She is personally unlikable and inarticulate," Boothe said.

"She dropped out of the 2020 Democrat primary before Iowa," she continued. "Her own party didn't want her. She was a diversity, equity and inclusion hire."

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillepsie and Andrew Murray contributed reporting.