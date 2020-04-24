Newsom warns California residents to keep social distancing with warm weekend ahead

LOS ANGELES — Southern California is beginning to see its famous beach weather, and with that, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents not tom let their guard down this weekend.

“Look, we’re walking into a very warm weekend,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That means people are prone to want to go to the beaches, parks and playgrounds and go on a hike.”

He pointed out that the state recorded 115 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-period on Thursday, which is the most the state has seen. The report said the temperature in Southern California will hit the lower 90s. Newsom said that residents who want to hit the beach should make sure it’s open and to practice social distancing.

Newsom relaxed his stay-at-home order on Wednesday to let hospitals resume elective surgeries, a move that will send many thousands of idled health care employees back to work as the state takes a cautious first step toward restarting the world’s fifth-largest economy.

“I wish I can prescribe a specific date to say, ‘Well, we can turn on the light switch and go back to normalcy,’” Newsom said. “We have tried to make it crystal clear that there is no light switch and there is no date in terms of our capacity to provide the kind of clarity that I know so many of you demand and deserve.”

