Newsom leaves California amid crime crisis for book tour

California Governor Gavin Newsom left the Golden State amid the ongoing crime crisis to go on tour in support of his new children’s book.

Newsom traveled to New York to kick off his tour in support of his new book, "Ben & Emma's Big Hit," published by Philomel books.

The book is based off of Newsom's experience growing up with dyslexia and tells the story of Ben, a young boy and baseball fan who uses America’s pastime to cope with his learning disability, alongside help from a teacher and a friend.

"It doesn't go away. I'm dealing with this every day," Newsom said in an interview with The Associated Press . "So many folks (with dyslexia) do give up, and that has tragic consequences. And others that don't (give up) start to discover that this is the greatest gift in their life and they can't imagine a life without it. That's really been my experience."

The governor’s traveling comes amid a massive crime wave.

The series of smash-and-grabs has been going on since November, with Newsom telling mayors to "step up" and hold criminals accountable for their actions.

"If people are breaking in, people stealing your property, they need to be arrested. Police need to arrest them. Prosecutors need to prosecute them. Judges need to hold people accountable for breaking the law," Newsom said last week.

"These are not victimless crimes, and I have no empathy for these criminal elements."

Fox News’ Emma Colton and the Associated Press contributed reporting.