New York voters want state to support Trump deportations, poll finds

Most voters in New York want the state to support President-elect Trump’s mass deportation plans, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Siena College New York State Poll found that 54% of respondents say the state should support any Trump administration efforts to deport migrants living illegally in the state, compared to 35% of respondents who oppose the plans.

Strong support for the president-elect's deportation plan was found throughout the state, including New York City.

"A majority of voters from the City, 51%, upstate, 54%, and the downstate suburbs, 58%, want the State to support the Feds' efforts," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said of Trump's effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the state. "Supporting the Feds also has majority support from white and Black voters, and a plurality of Latino voters, 47-36%."

The poll found that 51% of Democrats in the state opposed deportations, while 38% supported any such plans. Meanwhile, 87% of Republicans overwhelmingly supported Trump's plans, compared with 8% who opposed. Independent voters broke down with 54% in support and 30% who opposed.,

The New York Post earlier last month obtained data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that showed 58,626 of the 759,218 illegal immigrants living in New York City had previously been convicted of a crime or had criminal charges pending, or 7.7% of the city’s illegal migrant population.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates that 11 million illegal immigrants were living in the U.S. as of 2022, the latest statistics available.

Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation campaign when he enters office in January, where he will also have a Republican House and Senate.

Ahead of that, some Democrats have been calling on President Biden to extend existing protections for some illegal immigrants – including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

Trump, however, said on Sunday that he wants to work with Democrats on a "plan" to help illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as minors and were protected from deportation under the Obama-era DACA order.

"I will work with the Democrats on a plan, and if we can come up with a plan, but the Democrats have made it very, very difficult to do anything. Republicans are very open to the Dreamers," Trump said. "The Dreamers, we're talking many years ago. They were brought into this country many years ago, some of them are no longer young people, and in many cases, they become successful. They have great jobs. In some cases, they have small businesses. In some cases, they might have large businesses, and we're going to have to do something with them."

