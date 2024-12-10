Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Immigration

New York voters want state to support Trump deportations, poll finds

President-elect Trump has promised mass deportation when entering office in January

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Trump bolsters immigration agenda with key Cabinet picks Video

Trump bolsters immigration agenda with key Cabinet picks

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports on Trump's picks to lead CBP, ICE as well as his selections for China ambassador and AI/crypto czar.

Most voters in New York want the state to support President-elect Trump’s mass deportation plans, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Siena College New York State Poll found that 54% of respondents say the state should support any Trump administration efforts to deport migrants living illegally in the state, compared to 35% of respondents who oppose the plans.

Strong support for the president-elect's deportation plan was found throughout the state, including New York City.

"A majority of voters from the City, 51%, upstate, 54%, and the downstate suburbs, 58%, want the State to support the Feds' efforts," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said of Trump's effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the state. "Supporting the Feds also has majority support from white and Black voters, and a plurality of Latino voters, 47-36%."

RACHEL MORIN'S MOM PLEADS SENATORS ‘HEAR OUR CRIES FOR HELP’ IN MASS DEPORTATIONS HEARING TESTIMONY

Migrants camp outside a hotel

Migrants camp outside a hotel where they had previously been housed, as they resist efforts by the city to relocate them to a Brooklyn facility for asylum seekers, in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York on Jan. 31, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The poll found that 51% of Democrats in the state opposed deportations, while 38% supported any such plans. Meanwhile, 87% of Republicans overwhelmingly supported Trump's plans, compared with 8% who opposed. Independent voters broke down with 54% in support and 30% who opposed.,

The New York Post earlier last month obtained data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that showed 58,626 of the 759,218 illegal immigrants living in New York City had previously been convicted of a crime or had criminal charges pending, or 7.7% of the city’s illegal migrant population.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates that 11 million illegal immigrants were living in the U.S. as of 2022, the latest statistics available.

Migrants in line at border wall

Migrants wait in line to be processed by the Border Patrol along the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images, File)

TRUMP CLAIMS GOP ‘VERY OPEN’ TO KEEPING ‘DREAMERS’ IN US, TAKES SHOT AT ‘VERY DIFFICULT’ DEMS

Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation campaign when he enters office in January, where he will also have a Republican House and Senate. 

Ahead of that, some Democrats have been calling on President Biden to extend existing protections for some illegal immigrants – including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

Trump, however, said on Sunday that he wants to work with Democrats on a "plan" to help illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as minors and were protected from deportation under the Obama-era DACA order.

Trump points at supporters while standing in front of a row of US flags

Trump on Sunday said that he wants to work with Democrats on a "plan" to help "Dreamers." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will work with the Democrats on a plan, and if we can come up with a plan, but the Democrats have made it very, very difficult to do anything. Republicans are very open to the Dreamers," Trump said. "The Dreamers, we're talking many years ago. They were brought into this country many years ago, some of them are no longer young people, and in many cases, they become successful. They have great jobs. In some cases, they have small businesses. In some cases, they might have large businesses, and we're going to have to do something with them."

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics