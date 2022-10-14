New York congressional candidate makes porn video in order to show 'Sex Positive' campaign

An independent congressional candidate in New York running to unseat Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., made a porn video to show off his "sex positive" campaign.

Mike Itkis, a self-described "liberal independent candidate," uploaded the video titled "Bucket List Bonanza" to Porn Hub over the summer with porn performer Nicole Sage, and told City & State that he made the video as "a conversation piece."

Itkis said that simply talking about the issue of sex positivity wouldn't show others that he's committed to the issue.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform," Itkis said, according to the report.

NORTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR JUDGE'S RULING ON ABORTION BAN

Itkis did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

His campaign website states that, if elected, he would take a "sex positive approach," which includes legalizing sex work.

According to his website, Itkis believes that "men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement." He also believes that people should have a "right to NOT become a parent in case of pregnancy" and would attempt to "redefine [the] abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex."

WATCH: DEMOCRATIC SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK DODGES QUESTION ON ABORTION LIMITATIONS

He told the news outlet that prior to the video, he had never had sex on camera.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important … I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way," Itkis said.

New York's 12th Congressional District was redrawn in 2022 and includes the Upper East Side in New York City.