Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City could pay Black Lives Matter protesters $21K each over rights 'violations' in 2020

Hundreds of protesters arrested in Bronx days after death of George Floyd

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Immigration activists join migrants in protests outside NYC's Watson Hotel Video

Immigration activists join migrants in protests outside NYC's Watson Hotel

Fox News correspondent David Lee Miller provides updates on the standoff between migrants and authorities over relocation from a posh hotel in New York City on "America Reports."

New York City would pay hundreds who were arrested during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests thousands of dollars each as part of a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit that accuses the city's police department of "violations of their rights under the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments."

According to a court filing, the city would pay each of the protesters in the lawsuit $21,500, if the settlement is approved by a judge. An additional $2,500 would be given to those who were issued "Desk Appearance Tickets," which require an individual to appear in court at a particular date and time to respond to accusations of a crime.

BLM CALLED OUT FOR RECEIVING MILLIONS, NOT HELPING BLACK AMERICANS: ‘BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER'

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd on June 4, 2020, in the Bronx, New York City.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd on June 4, 2020, in the Bronx, New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

If approved, the settlement is estimated to cost the city between $4 million and $6 million, considering that only about 90 of the 300 people in attendance at the June 4, 2020, protest have already settled with the city out of court.

The protests took place just days following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, which sparked similar protests in cities across the country.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AT SCHOOL WEEK OF ACTION KICKS OFF FOR THOUSANDS OF US SCHOOLS

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd on June 4, 2020, in the Bronx, New York City.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd on June 4, 2020, in the Bronx, New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

The proposed settlement from the city specifically states that it's offering the compensation to "individuals who were detained, arrested, and/or subjected to force by police officers on June 4, 2020, on East 136th Street between Brook Avenue and Brown Place in the Bronx during the 'George Floyd protest' in Mott Haven."

The settlement could be one of the largest of its kind. In 2010, Washington, D.C., agreed to pay protesters who were arrested near the World Bank $18,000 each for a grand total of $13.7 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service at Fountain of Praise church, June 9, 2020, in Houston.

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service at Fountain of Praise church, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip / Pool)

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics