New poll reveals where Americans stand on SCOTUS affirmative action, student loan, religious freedom decisions

Over 50% of Americans approve of ending affirmative action

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Supreme Court is making Congress do their job to legislate: Matt Whitaker Video

Supreme Court is making Congress do their job to legislate: Matt Whitaker

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker tells ‘Fox News Live’ that President Biden’s student debt relief plan was a political play ahead of 2024 to give voters hope for legislation he did not have the power to pass.

Most Americans agree with the crucial Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, free speech and student loan handouts, according to a new poll that comes amid controversy over the recent landmark decisions.

SCOTUS concluded Thursday that affirmative action - using race as a factor when deciding college admissions - is in violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.

An ABC News/Ipsos survey found that 52% of Americans agree with the decision to overturn race based schools admissions, while 32% disapprove of the ruling.

In a 6-3 decision, the court also shot down President Biden's student loan handout on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

BIDEN'S UNHINGED IDEAS OF SUPREME COURT AND OUR CONSITUTION

supreme court justices new session

The Supreme Court of the United States. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)

The poll found that 45% of the public approves of the decision, with 40% disapproving of SCOTUS' student loan ruling.

Chief Justice John Roberts cited then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's own words in his opinion, saying the president "does not have that power" to cancel debt.

'SIT DOWN': WARREN MOCKED FOR PAST CLAIMS OF NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGGE AFTER BASHING AFFIRMATIVE ACTION RULING

"‘People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not,’" Roberts quoted Pelosi from a 2021 press conference. "‘He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.’"

About 71% of Republicans approved of preventing Biden from canceling student debt, compared to only 17% of Democrats who agreed with the decision.

Biden speaking

President Biden tried to implement a student loan handout for months, but the effort was shot down by SCOTUS. (J. Scott Applewhite)

The court also ruled in favor of a Christian graphic designer who argued that she should not be required to create a wedding website for same-sex couples since it interferes with her religion.

Americans are nearly split in support of the free speech ruling, with 43% agreeing that businesses should not be forced to provide services that conflict with their faith, while a close 42% disapprove of the decision.

Christian graphic designer seen outside Supreme Court

The court voted in favor of Lorie Smith, left, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado. (Kent Nishimura)

The poll found that among party affiliation, 68% of Republicans approve of the decision to allow business to deny services based on faith, while only a low 15% of Democrats approve.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from June 30 to July 1, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

