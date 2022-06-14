Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown says front-runner Laxalt has 'taken voters for granted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A candidate running for Senate in Nevada said Adam Laxalt, the leading Republican candidate going into Tuesday's primary election, has "taken voters for granted."

Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, trailed Laxalt in the polls by nearly 20 points leading up to election day, according to the Real Clear Politics average. However, Brown closed the gap considerably in the final weeks of the campaign.

"Adam Laxalt, who I'm running against in this primary, has taken the voters for granted and just expects people to vote for him based off of his prior service as an attorney general and the fact that he's got big name endorsements," Brown told Fox News.

TRUMP NOT ON THE BALLOT, BUT PLAYING KEY ROLE IN HIGH PROFILE NEVADA, SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARIES

Both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backed Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general. But Brown won the Nevada Republican Party's endorsement in April.

"Today's all about turnout," Brown told Fox News.

"Polls … are notoriously wrong here," he added. "But our internal polls, which we've been tracking for a while, show that this thing's going to go right down to the wire."

AFGHANISTAN WAR VETERAN SAM BROWN SAYS HE'S ‘HARD TO KILL’ IN FIRST AD BLITZ IN GOP SENATE BID IN NEVADA

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Nevada, considered a battleground state, could be pivotal in Republicans' efforts to take control of the Senate.

Brown, who sustained serious injuries from a roadside bomb during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan, said he would defend conservative principles in Washington, D.C., but would also advocate for Nevada.

"We've got some unique challenges here, between the amount of land that the federal government owns to the water crisis and drought," Brown said. "Our economy is hurting just about as bad as any other state in the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got some real issues that we need a champion in D.C., and that's what I'll be," he continued.

Polls close in Nevada at 10 p.m. EST.

Laxalt's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paul Steinhauser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.