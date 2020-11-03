Nevada county judge keeps some polls open later after Trump campaign sues

Some polling locations in Nevada’s Clark County will stay open until 8 p.m. local time after the Trump campaign and the state GOP filed a lawsuit.

Nevada polls originally closed at 7 p.m., but the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP filed suit Tuesday afternoon to keep polls open an extra hour after they didn’t open on time this morning.

The lawsuit named 22 polling sites that opened late due to technical issues. An additional eight sites were added to the list during the hearing.

Clark County includes Las Vegas and is the largest county in the state, home to 70% of the electorate.

On Monday, a Carson City judge handed the GOP and the Trump campaign a loss, blocking a lawsuit asking the court to force Clark County to alter how it counts and verifies mail ballots to allow “meaningful” observation of all stages of the process. The suit asked for cameras inside the room where ballots are stored at the county facility, and for a way to challenge mail ballots.

Six electoral votes are up for grabs in the battleground state, which hasn’t voted for a Republican president since 2004.

Trump lost the Silver State in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 2.4%, a lower margin than Barack Obama won the state in the previous two elections.

Biden has consistently led in the polls, but Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada's only Republican in the House, seems optimistic.

"I kind of chuckle, I don't think Governor Sisolak called the legislature into special session 90 days before the election to change a bunch of election rules because they thought it was a slam dunk for Joe Biden," Amodei told Fox News in an interview.

"Especially when governors historically are loath to call the legislature into special session," he continued.

In August, Nevada's Democrat-controlled state legislature overhauled its mail-in voting system, approving a plan to send absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state.