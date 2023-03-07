Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

State Department
Published

Ned Price stepping down as State Department spokesman

Price had been the face of the State Department since Jan. 20, 2021

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Scott Perry blasts State Department for dismissing COVID lab leak theory Video

Scott Perry blasts State Department for dismissing COVID lab leak theory

Scott Perry blasts State Department for dismissing COVID lab leak theory

Ned Price will step down from his role as a spokesman for the State Department for a new senior position within the department, officials said. 

Price had been the face of the State Department since Jan. 20, 2021. He will now work directly for Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Price will step down from his role in favor of a senior-level position within the agency, officials said Tuesday.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Price will step down from his role in favor of a senior-level position within the agency, officials said Tuesday. ( Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via Reuters)

"Ned’s firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role," Blinken said in a statement.. On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I’ll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics