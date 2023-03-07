Ned Price stepping down as State Department spokesman

Ned Price will step down from his role as a spokesman for the State Department for a new senior position within the department, officials said.

Price had been the face of the State Department since Jan. 20, 2021. He will now work directly for Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Ned’s firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role," Blinken said in a statement.. On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I’ll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.