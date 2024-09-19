Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

NC GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson facing calls to drop out amid rumors of looming bombshell

Robinson's campaign says the rumors are 'complete fiction'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Unrest has reportedly taken over the North Carolina GOP in anticipation of a forthcoming negative news story about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the current candidate for governor.

Reports say the story, which has yet to be published, has to do with Robinson's activity on adult websites in the 2000s, according to The Carolina Journal. Robinson and his campaign did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Sources told the Journal that members of Robinson's staff and former President Donald Trump's campaign are encouraging Robinson to drop out of the race.

Michael Lonergan, the communications director for Robinson's campaign, rejected the claims in a statement to the journal.

"Whomever your sources are here, it is complete fiction," he told the outlet.

REPUBLICAN MARK ROBINSON ON HISTORIC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WIN: 'THIS PARTY IS OPEN TO EVERYBODY'

Mark Robinson's campaign has rejected claims that he is facing calls to drop out.

The reports come after Robinson canceled two campaign events Thursday. He was scheduled to appear alongside Sen. JD Vance, but his campaign said Robinson tested positive for COVID.

NRA SUPPORTS GOP CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR WHO WENT VIRAL FOR PRO-GUN SPEECH: 'I'M THE MAJORITY'

A source reportedly told the Journal that Trump's campaign told Robinson he is not welcome at campaign events earlier this week. The story reportedly originated from the campaign for Robinson's opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, which leaked the information to CNN and a local outlet.

JD Vance in San Diego

Robinson was scheduled to appear with JD Vance at a campaign event in North Carolina, but he cancelled. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Robinson secured the GOP nomination for governor in March. He would be the state's first Black governor if he wins the election.

NORTH CAROLINA'S REPUBLICAN LT GOV MARK ROBINSON LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REPLACE DEMOCRAT GOV ROY COOPER

Trump endorsed Robinson this spring, calling him "Martin Luther King on steroids."

Trump on stage at Uniondale, NY rally

Trump had praised Robinson as "Martin Luther King on steroids" earlier this year, but now the Trump campaign has told Robinson he is not welcome at campaign events earlier this week. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The reported damaging news story about Robinson is expected to drop sometime Thursday, according to the Journal.

