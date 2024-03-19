Nashville police changes physical fitness requirements, adds 'lactation rooms' to hire more women

To hire more female police officers, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has abandoned its physical test requirements and replaced it with a physical "agility" test, as well as implemented lactation rooms for nursing mothers.

The move is part of the department's pledge to the national 30x30 initiative, which aims to advance women in the police force 30% by 2030. The force signed onto the initiative in 2021, and major changes have since been made.

Commander Tiffany Gibson, the first female director of the Metro Police Department Training Academy, told WSMV4 the 30% goal is "definitely attainable."

Instead of a physical ability test, the academy now has an agility test designed to reflect real-world situations. The change moved away from the Cooper Standard for Law Enforcement Physical Assessment, which comprised several strength training tests such as push-ups, sit-ups, 1.5 mile and 300-meter runs measured in seconds, and a vertical jump.

According to the department's website, the new test has five events: the 99-yard obstacle course "consisting of several sharp turns, three curb height obstacles, and a 34-inch-high obstacle that must be vaulted," a rescue simulation dragging a 100-pound "lifelike" person 32 feet, climbing a four-foot chain link fence, a 500-yard run and a climb over a four-foot wall.

Last year, 11% of the department's officers were women. This year, it increased to 13%.

The department has also established lactation rooms for nursing moms in all of its precincts and flexible schedules to attract more women.

Gibson told the outlet she would like to see "our own childcare facility," as another addition to the initiative's goals in the future.

At the time of the department's rollout of the 30x30 pledge, Chief John Drake said in a statement it "encourages departments to remove biases, provide opportunities for women to be promoted, and improve the retention of women in law enforcement."

According to the 30x30 website, "under-representation of women in policing undermines public safety."

An MNPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "30x30 is an initiative to increase female representation in law enforcement. We think that’s a good thing."

"Research shows women officers use less force and less excessive force; are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits; are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate; see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases; and make fewer discretionary arrests," the website states.

The initiative was launched by the New York School of Law's Policing Project in 2020, which champions "transparency, racial justice, and equitable treatment" in the public safety sector. The project draws in funds from several organizations, including the Microsoft Corporation & Racial Equity Initiative, the Charles Koch Foundation, the National Urban League and others.

The change in hiring requirements comes as cities across the U.S. have struggled to hire police officers in recent years. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Seattle are experiencing severe staffing issues in the wake of the 2020 riots – which sparked from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers – citing low morale among officers.

Fox News Digital reached out to the MNPD for comment.