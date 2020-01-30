NJ mayor admits getting drunk at party, removing pants, passing out in employee's bed, report says

The mayor of a New Jersey town admitted he recently got drunk at a party at a township employee’s house, took off his pants and passed out in her bed, according to a report.

Mayor John Roth said he apologized to the unidentified employee, NorthJersey.com reported.

The story came to light after an anonymous letter signed by the “concerned employees of the township of Mahwah” detailed the incident. The letter was circulated last week, the report said.



SOME PEOPLE THINK CORONAVIRUS, CORONA BEER ARE RELATED, INTERNET SEARCH QUERIES SUGGESTS

Roth was elected Nov. 6, 2018, on the same ballot in which former Mayor Bill Laforet was recalled from office, NorthJersey.com reported.

The effort to recall Laforet was launched in January 2018 by a group of citizens who were upset about his 2015 accusations against former Department of Public Works Director Ed Sinclair for having pornography on his work computer, based on an anonymous letter Laforet received.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Sinclair died a few months later and his family filed suit against Mahwah for wrongful death, saying the stress of the ordeal contributed to his demise.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.