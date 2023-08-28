Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Multiple hospitalized after fire rescue chopper crashes in Florida

Footage shows firetrucks working to quell the blaze after the Florida crash

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least two people have been hospitalized after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday.

Footage from local media shows multiple fire trucks working to quell the blaze after the impact. It is unknown what condition the two people were in when taken to the hospital.

Police have closed roads near the crash and are requesting that residents stay away from the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who the occupants were. Officials have yet to detail the status of the third occupant.

WHO IS THE ‘RACIALLY MOTIVATED’ DOLLAR GENERAL SHOOTER WHO KILLED 3 BLACK AMERICANS?

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics