Multiple hospitalized after fire rescue chopper crashes in Florida

At least two people have been hospitalized after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday.

Footage from local media shows multiple fire trucks working to quell the blaze after the impact. It is unknown what condition the two people were in when taken to the hospital.

Police have closed roads near the crash and are requesting that residents stay away from the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who the occupants were. Officials have yet to detail the status of the third occupant.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.