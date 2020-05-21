Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann to headline Biden virtual fundraiser

The former lead prosecutor on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Andrew Weissmann, is leading a virtual fundraiser next week for Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

According to the Biden campaign, Weissmann will be headlining a “virtual fireside chat” moderated by Anne Milgram --- the former New Jersey attorney general -- on June 2 at 8np.m.

The chat will take place on Zoom, and “guests who RSVP by making a contribution…will be sent instructions for how to join via Zoom,” according to the invitation from the Biden “Victory Fund.”

Weissmann, after leaving Mueller’s team, returned to New York University School of Law last May as a distinguished senior fellow with the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law (CACL), where he previously worked.

Weissmann, a longtime and well-known federal prosecutor, also had signed a deal with Random House to write a book. It is unclear, at this point, how much his book would focus on his experience during the Russia investigation.

Throughout the Russia investigation, Weissmann had been considered a “deputy” to Mueller, with conservatives regularly targeting him for his reputation of using aggressive tactics in cases, as well as his role in past controversial prosecutions. Weissmann helped to build the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

On Thursday, some Republicans hit back over the news of Weissmann's involvement with the Biden campaign: "As if we didn’t already know, Andrew Weissmann’s politics are officially unmasked," quipped former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Prior to serving in the special counsel’s office, Weissmann served as general counsel at the FBI and was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Weissmann also was the deputy, then leader, of the Justice Department’s task force that investigated and prosecuted Enron executives in the energy giant’s collapse.