Mother of Hunter Biden's daughter defends pardon, says he's 'targeted because of who his dad is'

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's child, Navy Joan Roberts, is backing President Biden's decision to issue a sweeping pardon for his son.

"I think what Joe did is what the love of any parent would do and not everybody will understand that," Roberts said in a statement provided by her publisher, Skyhorse, to the DailyMail. "I'd like to see more of that love towards Navy Joan and hope that Biden will take the steps to become a grandparent for my daughter."

Roberts went on to say that she believes that Hunter was "targeted because of who his dad is."

"I don't know what it's like to be president, so I can't say what choices I would make if I was in Biden's shoes, but I am a mother," she said. "There's nothing I wouldn't do for my child. No barrier I wouldn't break for Navy Joan."

"Many people have done what he's done and have never gotten in trouble," Roberts added. "But because his dad is president, he's being held to a different set of circumstances."

Despite repeatedly stating that he would not pardon Hunter, President Biden reversed course and granted clemency to his son for all offenses against the United States he committed or may have committed from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024.

The sweeping pardon, therefore, covers, but is not limited to, Hunter's conviction on federal gun charges in Delaware and his guilty plea on federal tax charges in California. He was due to be sentenced in both cases this month.

Roberts penned a book published in August titled, "Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden."

The Arkansas native details how she met Hunter while she was in Washington, D.C., for school and while Hunter was at the height of his addiction to crack cocaine.

She said she moved back home after becoming pregnant, and Hunter, already a father to three daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle at the time, had grown distant. Roberts gave birth to their daughter, Navy, in August 2018.

Hunter was also briefly involved with the widow of his late brother Beau Biden, and not long afterward, he married his current wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. The couple welcomed a son in March 2020 named Beau Biden Jr.

The White House Christmas stocking display has included just six grandchildren for years, excluding Navy. President Biden had refused to acknowledge Navy as his grandchild until July 2023.

A court-ordered paternity test confirmed Hunter as Navy's father in 2020. Earlier this year, Roberts agreed to reduced child support payments in exchange for Hunter trying to build a relationship with his daughter.

Roberts said Hunter has spoken with his daughter over Zoom.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Skyhorse for additional comment.