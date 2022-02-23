Minnesota middle school students given tips for BLM protests, White students told not to speak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student newspaper at a Minneapolis middle school advised students who want to participate in Black Lives Matter protests to "wear nondescript clothing," refrain from taking pictures of vandals’ faces and, if they're White, avoid talking into a megaphone.

The Feb. 15 issue of the Rhino Report, a student newspaper at Justice Page Middle School, featured a front-page article from a student, titled, "Protest Tips and Etiquette." In it, the student encouraged others to join protests surrounding the police-involved fatal shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke, which the student claimed was "murder," though an investigation is still underway and no charges have been brought against law enforcement.

"When it comes to Black Lives Matter protests, if you’re not Black, remember that you’re there to show your support and amplify Black voices," the first tip read. "ESPECIALLY if you’re White, if they’re offering the megaphone for anyone to speak, it’s not for you. You are here to listen and to show support."

"You’re free to document things with your phone," the second tip read, "but please don’t post anything with people’s faces/identifying information in them, especially if it’s someone doing art/graffiti.

"Wear nondescript clothing," another tip read. "Even if you aren’t breaking the law, law enforcement may still try to come after you, in these situations it’s better to be paranoid than careless."

"If you get arrested," read another tip, "Invoke your right to remain silent, ask for a lawyer, don’t consent to police searching your phone, don’t consent to a DNA sample (they might say it’s standard procedure, it’s not), insist that they give you a mask, if you’re held for more than 48 hours, it’s most likely an illegal detention, which is a violation of your Fourth Amendment Rights."

Other tips included "don’t go alone," avoid wearing jewelry, wear glasses and clothing to protect against tear gas, and bring along a first aid kit and ibuprofen.

The Rhino Report’s list of contributors states, "The Rhino Report is a publication of Minneapolis Public Schools Community Education, not Justice Page Middle School."

Minneapolis Public Schools and Justice Page Middle School did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a parental rights advocacy group, blasted the guide in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is inappropriate for a school system to be providing protesting advice to 12-year-olds, especially when it is for particular causes and varies based on students' race," PDE director of outreach Erika Sanzi said. "It is also a problem that it was done behind the backs of parents."

Locke, 22, died during a no-knock warrant raid inside an apartment in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The raid was conducted in connection with a murder in St. Paul, although Locke himself was not named in the warrant. The case has reignited widespread criticism of no-knock arrest warrants.

Thousands have taken to the streets in Minneapolis demanding justice for Locke, and rioters have been captured on video vandalizing buildings and stopping traffic.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.