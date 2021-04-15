Military wife fights to bring 'common sense solutions' back to government

U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley said on 'Fox & Friends' Thursday that she is running to bring "common-sense solutions" to the unique problems of families and youth in Washington state.

WASHINGTON SENATE RACE: GOP VETERANS RIGHTS LEADER TO CHALLENGE DEMOCRATIC SEN. PATTY MURRAY

TIFFANY SMILEY: I’m running for the United States Senate to bring common-sense solutions to the unique problems that are facing Washington state families and our brilliant youth here in the state.



...

Look, my opponent is a career politician. She’s been in for over thirty years and if we’ve seen anything over the last year, it’s that people are struggling. I’m a mom, I’m a nurse, I’m a caregiver, I’m a small business owner, and I am talking to people every single day in our great state and they are struggling. Career politicians are not the answer to our future.



...



Sixteen years ago this month, I walked into my husband’s hospital room in Walter Reed Medical Center and told him he would never see again. That day I went up against the United States Army and told them I would not sign his medical retirement paperwork.



...

I have a proven record of taking on the government and winning for the greater good of people. I took on the VA when others said it was impossible and that I was actually wasting my time, but we won. So I have no doubt going into the future that we can do great work here in Washington state, and I am ready to be that voice.

