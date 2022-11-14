Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Mike Pence says Trump 'endangered me and my family' with 'reckless' words on January 6

Trump lashed out at Mike Pence during the Capitol siege

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Former Vice President Mike Pence says former President Donald Trump's "reckless" words on January 6 endangered him and his family.

Pence opened up on Trump in an interview with ABC News, attacking Trump's actions during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Pence was inside the Capitol building during the riot, along with his wife and daughter. 

"The president’s words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building," Pence told ABC. "The president’s words were reckless, and his actions were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."

Trump targeted Pence during the riot with a tweet claiming he didn't have "the courage" to refuse to certify President Biden's 2020 election victory, something Pence lacked the legal authority to do.

Former Vice President Mike Pence points as he arrives to speak at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. (RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence points as he arrives to speak at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. (RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images) (RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence pose together on a stage. 

Donald Trump and Mike Pence pose together on a stage.  (Getty Images)

"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" he told interviewer David Muir.

The statement is Pence's most aggressive condemnation of Trump's actions on January 6 since leaving the White House.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol occurred after a Trump rally in Washington. Trump urged his supporters to march on the building during his address.

Pence's interview comes just days before the release of his new book, a memoir titled "So Help Me God."

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, flooded the nation's capital protesting the certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress. 

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, flooded the nation's capital protesting the certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress.  ( (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

Trump is widely expected to announce his 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, and Pence is a potential challenger for the role.

Pence declined to answer when asked whether he plans to run, however. He has said he would like someone "better" than Trump to run.

