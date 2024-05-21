Mike Erickson advances past crowded GOP primary to face Dem who narrowly won in 2022

Mike Erickson was declared the winner in a crowded GOP primary election in Oregon's 6th Congressional District Tuesday night and will face off against Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas in November.

The Associated Press called the race for Erickson Tuesday night in a district that includes Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Erickson, a Tigard businessman who lost to Salinas in 2022, touted his record as a political outsider and told the Statesman Journal his top priorities in Congress would be "securing the southern border, fighting inflation and supporting law enforcement."

David Russ, Mayor of Dundee, Oregon, in Yamhill County, lost to Erickson in the 2022 primary and has an extensive private sector record.

David Burch, who ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022, told the Statesman Journal his top priorities are "curbing homelessness and helping people directly as he is able."

Conrad J. Herold, a retired contractor from Salem, Oregon, was also a candidate in the race.

Republicans in Congress are looking to keep and add to their slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Cook Political Report ranks the November race in the 6th Congressional District as "lean Democrat."

Salinas defeated Erickson in 2022 by less than three points and won against primary challenger Cody Reynolds on Tuesday.