POLITICS

Mike Erickson advances past crowded GOP primary to face Dem who narrowly won in 2022

Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas won in 2022 by less than 3 points

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Mike Erickson was declared the winner in a crowded GOP primary election in Oregon's 6th Congressional District Tuesday night and will face off against Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas in November.

The Associated Press called the race for Erickson Tuesday night in a district that includes Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Erickson, a Tigard businessman who lost to Salinas in 2022, touted his record as a political outsider and told the Statesman Journal his top priorities in Congress would be "securing the southern border, fighting inflation and supporting law enforcement."

David Russ, Mayor of Dundee, Oregon, in Yamhill County, lost to Erickson in the 2022 primary and has an extensive private sector record. 

Oregon 6th District primary

David Russ, left, and Mike Erickson (Fox News Digital)

David Burch, who ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022, told the Statesman Journal his top priorities are "curbing homelessness and helping people directly as he is able."

Conrad J. Herold, a retired contractor from Salem, Oregon, was also a candidate in the race.

Democrat Oregon Rep. Andrea Salinas

Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., speaks during House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's news conference with freshmen women of the 118th Congress at the House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference in Baltimore March 2, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Republicans in Congress are looking to keep and add to their slim majority in the House of Representatives. 

Cook Political Report ranks the November race in the 6th Congressional District as "lean Democrat."

Voting booths, man with glasses, mustache, in jacket voting

Voter at a polling place (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Salinas defeated Erickson in 2022 by less than three points and won against primary challenger Cody Reynolds on Tuesday.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

