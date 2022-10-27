Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prevails over Tudor Dixon

Fox News can project that Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will prevail over Republican former TV host Tudor Dixon.

The race garnered national attention following Whitmer gaining near-celebrity status in the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic, and most polls showed her leading Dixon in the days and weeks leading up to the election.

Throughout the campaign, the two clashed over Whitmer's handling of coronavirus-related lockdowns of businesses and schools, for which she was sharply criticized by Republicans nationally, as well as abortion and the teaching of gender and sexual orientation topics in the classroom.

Dixon sought to paint Whitmer as a candidate with national ambitions, rather than one dedicated to serving Michigan, and claimed she was hoping for a potential spot on the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket.

Whitmer will be term-limited after the upcoming term and has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate, but she has avoided saying whether she would run for president in the future.